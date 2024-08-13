LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $387,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 19.7% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of MSCI by 8.7% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE MSCI traded up $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $539.68. 42,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,392. The company has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.00. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.