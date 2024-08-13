Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.20.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.84. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$23.69 and a twelve month high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other news, Director Philip James Witherington sold 97,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.17, for a total transaction of C$3,433,852.34. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

