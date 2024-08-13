Mason & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 104,109 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,000. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,293,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,800,000 after acquiring an additional 162,689 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,849,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.90. The stock had a trading volume of 500,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,223. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

