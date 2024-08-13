Mason & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mason & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,195,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,019,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 154,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,983,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $7.84 on Tuesday, hitting $364.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $370.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

