Mason & Associates LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certuity LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 78,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

VT traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.77. The company had a trading volume of 759,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,591. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.99. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $117.26.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.