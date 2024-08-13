Mason & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,776 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.1% of Mason & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.28. 1,623,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,018. The company has a market capitalization of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.56.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

