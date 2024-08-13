Mason & Associates LLC Invests $2.40 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $78,880,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,425,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 760,762 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $22,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,583,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 563,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,406. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

