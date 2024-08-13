Mason & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 414,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,422,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 34.0% of Mason & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mason & Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $248.62. 149,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.10.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

