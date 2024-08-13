Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE MLP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 million, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 0.47. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.
About Maui Land & Pineapple
Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.
