Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Maui Land & Pineapple Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE MLP traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 4,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.95 million, a PE ratio of -147.27 and a beta of 0.47. Maui Land & Pineapple has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative net margin of 27.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maui Land & Pineapple

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 25.4% in the second quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 526,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 106,784 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 35,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple by 154.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments.

