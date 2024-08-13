Maxim Group Cuts Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Price Target to $4.50

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Altus Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley raised Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Altus Power from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.63.

AMPS stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $472.38 million, a P/E ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.00. Altus Power has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71.

In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,710,998.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new stake in Altus Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

