MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 614 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,883.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,131. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $864.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,136. The business has a fifty day moving average of $846.68 and a 200 day moving average of $779.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $530.56 and a 1-year high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $383.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $920.00 to $915.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

