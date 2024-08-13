MCIA Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

MCIA Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,147 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. 205,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $71.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

