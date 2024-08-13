Meter Governance Price Hits $0.52 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $16.11 million and $54,210.43 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,175,714 coins and its circulating supply is 31,148,598 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,175,714 with 31,121,078 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.5261111 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $74,082.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.