Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MXC stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

