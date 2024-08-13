M&G Plc Acquires 29,539 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

M&G Plc raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 613,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,539 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,405,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,972,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.