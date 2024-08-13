M&G Plc Acquires New Shares in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 89,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. 597,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,042. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Argus raised shares of Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

