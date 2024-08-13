M&G Plc Buys 23,418 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

M&G Plc boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,418 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 52,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.40.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.02. The company had a trading volume of 205,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.03 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 0.25%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

