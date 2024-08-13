M&G Plc Buys 67,558 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

M&G Plc grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,558 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $84,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bey Douglas LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $74,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $4.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,338,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $348.52 and a 200 day moving average of $353.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

