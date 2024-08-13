M&G Plc Buys New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

M&G Plc purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

