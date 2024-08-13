M&G Plc Buys New Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 90,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.70. 3,591,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,486. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

