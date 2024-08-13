M&G Plc Decreases Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,567 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.06% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $34.18. 1,690,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

