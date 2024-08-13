M&G Plc Decreases Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,801 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $773,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Trading Up 2.2 %

DXC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 4,108,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,980. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

