M&G Plc Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

M&G Plc decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,584 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded up $7.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.80. 6,176,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,442. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.00.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

