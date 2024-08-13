M&G Plc Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

M&G Plc trimmed its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,944 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,970. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

