M&G Plc Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 86,993 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 216,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 2,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,765,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,287. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $265.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $156.11.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

