M&G Plc Increases Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,611,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 203,456 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned about 0.18% of CSX worth $119,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,988,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,814,422. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

