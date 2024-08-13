M&G Plc Invests $2.96 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,851. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Argus cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

