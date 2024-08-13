M&G Plc Invests $920,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,742 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,331.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. 9,300,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,315,525. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.