M&G Plc Purchases 721 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.10% of Cheniere Energy worth $38,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after buying an additional 192,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,501. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $164.23. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $184.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.