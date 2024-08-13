M&G Plc Raises Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Plc lifted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,351 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.06% of Coty worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 1,448.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Coty by 260.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth $146,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Coty by 73.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.94.

Shares of NYSE COTY traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.15. 4,061,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,876,755. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.91.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

