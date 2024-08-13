M&G Plc Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

M&G Plc lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $34,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.4% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MLM traded up $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $527.05. The stock had a trading volume of 453,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,487. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $389.90 and a 12-month high of $626.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $552.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.18.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

