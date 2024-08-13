M&G Plc Sells 68,931 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 68,931 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $52,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,201,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,644,696 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $407,506,000 after acquiring an additional 325,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,564,236 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $359,274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $248.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,311. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.67 and a 200-day moving average of $252.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

