M&G Plc Sells 9,676 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $145,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Price Performance
BlackRock stock traded up $16.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $854.59. 385,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,452. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $811.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.24.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
