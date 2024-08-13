M&G Plc Sells 9,676 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 0.9% of M&G Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. M&G Plc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $145,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $16.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $854.59. 385,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,452. The company has a market cap of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $811.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.24.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $912.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,959 shares of company stock worth $73,660,507 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.