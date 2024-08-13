M&G Plc Sells 99,889 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

M&G Plc trimmed its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 99,889 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.13% of Sempra worth $61,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sempra by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Down 0.6 %

SRE stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.51. 2,923,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,512. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $83.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 22.31%. Sempra’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sempra

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Mark acquired 1,925 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,597.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.