Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) & Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Head to Head Analysis

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Oxford Instruments and Microchip Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A Microchip Technology 0 5 14 0 2.74

Microchip Technology has a consensus price target of $99.42, suggesting a potential upside of 30.10%. Given Microchip Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microchip Technology is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A Microchip Technology 20.80% 27.82% 11.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Microchip Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.5% of Microchip Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Microchip Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and Microchip Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A Microchip Technology $6.59 billion 6.22 $1.91 billion $3.47 22.02

Microchip Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Instruments.

Risk & Volatility

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microchip Technology has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Microchip Technology beats Oxford Instruments on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxford Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications. It also provides analog, interface, mixed signal, and timing products comprising power management, linear, mixed-signal, high-voltage, thermal management, discrete diodes, and metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETS), radio frequency (RF), drivers, safety, security, timing, USB, Ethernet, wireless, and other interface products; field-programmable gate array (FPGA) products; and application development tools that enable system designers to program microcontroller, FPGA, and microprocessor products for specific applications. In addition, the company offers serial electrically erasable programmable read-only memory, serial flash memories, parallel flash memories, serial static random access memories, and serial electrically erasable random access memories for the production of very small footprint devices; and licenses its SuperFlash embedded flash and non-volatile memory technologies to foundries, integrated device manufacturers, and design partners for use in the manufacture of microcontroller products, gate array, RF, analog, and neuromorphic compute products that require embedded non-volatile memory, as well as provides engineering services. Further, it offers wafer foundry and assembly, and test subcontracting manufacturing services; and timing systems products, application specific integrated circuits, and aerospace products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.