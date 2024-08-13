Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) Director Robert Bruce Durham Sells 250,000 Shares

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Durham sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$67,500.00.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Shares of MAI stock remained flat at C$0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. 39,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,686. The stock has a market cap of C$138.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.31. Minera Alamos Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.26 and a 52 week high of C$0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Santana project consists of 9 mining claims covering an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; the Cerro de Oro project that includes an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and the La Fortuna project covering an area of approximately 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico, as well as the Los Verdes property located in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

