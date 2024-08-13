MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

Several research firms have commented on ML. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ML stock opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $654,530.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,482 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, insider Timmie Hong sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $654,530.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,610.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,363.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,407 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,217 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ML. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter worth $13,427,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MoneyLion in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MoneyLion by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,747,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MoneyLion by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at about $1,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

