Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Position Increased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Monro by 129,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,590.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.88. Monro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $771.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

