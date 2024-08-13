MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (RWAYL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on September 1st

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US stock opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.00. MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $25.28.

MSCI ACWI exAU/CONSUMER GRTR US Company Profile

