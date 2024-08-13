M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Vice Chairman Sells $989,096.60 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $989,096.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $160.33. 758,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,446. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 32.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in M&T Bank by 4.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in M&T Bank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 34,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

