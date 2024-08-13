Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $45.00 at UBS Group

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MUR. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 134,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $802.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1,015.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1,434.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

