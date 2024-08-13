Nano Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Nano has a total market cap of $122.32 million and $1.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Nano has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,604.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.10 or 0.00580562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00104341 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00031615 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $147.77 or 0.00243651 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00036912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071961 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.