Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Receives $68.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.2 %

NDAQ stock opened at $67.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

