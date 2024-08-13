National Bankshares Trims Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Target Price to $3.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BLDP

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,358,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,341. The firm has a market cap of $583.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 116,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 50,592 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 707,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.