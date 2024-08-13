National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Position Cut by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. trimmed its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 66.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at National Health Investors

In other news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,940.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Price Performance

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.44. The company had a trading volume of 127,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.24, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 41.40%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com raised National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.