Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI) Short Interest Up 152.5% in July

Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,200 shares, an increase of 152.5% from the July 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nature’s Miracle

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nature’s Miracle stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Miracle Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:NMHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.17% of Nature’s Miracle at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Miracle Stock Up 23.0 %

Nature’s Miracle stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,073,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,612. Nature’s Miracle has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.

About Nature’s Miracle

Nature’s Miracle ( NASDAQ:NMHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

Nature's Miracle Holding Inc, an agriculture technology company, provides equipment and services to growers in the controlled environment agriculture industry in North America. The company provides grow lights and other hydroponic products; and develops a pipeline to build commercial-scale greenhouse for fresh and local vegetable products.

Featured Articles

