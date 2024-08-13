Needham & Company LLC Raises PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Price Target to $60.00

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on PAR Technology from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of PAR Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PAR

PAR Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

PAR stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.18.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.14 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. PAR Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of PAR Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.