Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.00.

Immunocore stock opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.75. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.58 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Immunocore by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Immunocore by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

