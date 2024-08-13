Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

TSE:NEO traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.48. The stock had a trading volume of 90,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.44. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$5.50 and a twelve month high of C$9.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.05.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Neo Performance Materials had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of C$164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$177.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.3828955 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yadin Rozov bought 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

