NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Gap Up to $8.33

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.33, but opened at $9.00. NET Power shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 30,065 shares changing hands.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.
NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that NET Power Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in NET Power in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NET Power in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in NET Power in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
